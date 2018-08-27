Selena Gomez, Cardi B Tease New "Taki Taki" Music Video

It's their new collaboration from DJ Snake and Ozuna

August 27, 2018
LA
19 April 2018 - Los Angeles, California - Selena Gomez. WE Day California To Celebrate Young People Changing The World held at The Forum. / 8/22/2018 - Cardi B arriving at the MTV Video Music Awards 2018, Radio City, New York.

EDM superstar producer DJ Snake has enlisted the talents of Selena Gomez, Cardi B, and Ozuna for their upcoming release, "Taki Taki," and we just got details on a music video.

This new collaboration is gearing up to be one of the biggest tracks of 2018, bridging pop, hip-hop, dance, and Latin music all in one track.

Gomez is coming off of her recent hits "Wolves" featuring Marshmello in late 2017 and "Back To You" earlier this year.

She shared these pics on her IG after the "Taki Taki" video shoot:

today was so fun

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on

It's looking like this new music video will be red hot!

See what "I Like It" rapper posted:

Soon come ;) ON SET !

A post shared by CARDIVENOM (@iamcardib) on

THANK YOU EVERYBODY !!!The furs is by @iamjenniferle !!!.....Music and video will be out soon!

A post shared by CARDIVENOM (@iamcardib) on

The "Taki Taki" music video has yet to be scheduled for release, but judging by the artist's promo, it could be very soon.

Check back here soon. We'll give you a first look as soon as it's released!

In the meantime, stay cool with Cardi B's MTV VMA Song of the Summer winning track, "I Like It:"

