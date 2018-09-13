Rihanna Slays NYFW Show With Gigi & Bella Hadid, Says New Music Is "Coming"

See the pics from the runway and more

September 13, 2018
LA
Jahleel Weaver, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky attend the Louis Vuitton Menswear Spring/Summer 2019 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 21, 2018 in Paris, France.

© Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Rihanna's brainchild just walked in the New York Fashion Week and fans are swooning.

The "Love On The Brain" singer dawned the runway to show off her lingerie line, Savage X Fenty. A curvaceously-friendly line to provide a sexy style to all body shapes and types.

The show employed a "see-now-buy-now approach." Each piece that was shown was available to purchase at its unveiling and is available to purchase right now, both online at Savagex.com and at select pop-up stores all around New York.

Many models were flaunting their wardrobes (or lack thereof), including Gigi and Bella Hadid.

Watch the full Savage X Fenty show in this live stream below.

Rihanna also says new music is "coming." Check out what she responded to a fan with on her IG post:

Stay close, we'll give you a first listen as soon we hear more!

