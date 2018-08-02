Rihanna Lands British Vogue September Cover, Says She's "Thicc" Now

The "Love On The Brain" singer dishes on why so many people may be obsessed

August 2, 2018
LA
6/13/2018 - Rihanna attending the European premiere of Oceans 8, held at the Cineworld in Leicester Square, London

Rihanna is the first ever black woman to be on September's cover of British Vogue Magazine.

The Fenty creator was interviewed by the magazine about many things, included in the issue out August 3, covering her image with fans.

When British Vogue asked RiRi about why her fans adore her so much, she responded:

"Okay, you’re asking the wrong person. I don’t know, maybe it’s because I’m 'thicc' now."

We love "thicc" Rihanna (and any Rihanna, honestly), but so do her fans:

Check out Rihanna on the cover of British Vogue:

September issue of @britishvogue, styled by @edward_enninful and shot by @nick_knight, on newsstands Friday August 3.  Wearing a @prada dress and gloves @savagexfenty lace body. Hair by @yusefhairnyc, make-up by @isamayaffrench using @fentybeauty, floral artistry by @azumamakoto, nails by @jennynails and set design by @tomotattle

A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on

Here's what British Vogue posted:

A teaser of @edward_enninful’s first @BritishVogue September issue starring cover girl @badgalriri, hitting newsstands on Friday August 3. Read Edward’s editor’s letter at the link in bio now.

A post shared by British Vogue (@britishvogue) on

The issue is out tomorrow, August 3, for your viewing and reading pleasure.

Congratulations, Rihanna!

