Quavo Slings Out A Trifecta Of New Tracks

Get a first listen to "Lamb Talk," "Bubble Gum," and "Workin' Me"

August 10, 2018
LA
LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 07: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Quavo of Migos performs on the Main Stage during Wireless Festival 2018 at Finsbury Park on July 7, 2018 in London, England.

© Tabatha Fireman/Getty Images

Quavo just dropped a whole trifecta of fire.

Huncho's been on one lately, releasing what seems to be a track every week. Most recently jumping in the "2 Seater" with 21 Savage and spitting a verse on DJ Khaled's "No Brainer."

This week, however, we've been blessed with three brand new tracks, "Workin Me," "Bubble Gum," and "Lamb Talk."

Check out the brand new tracks for yourself.

Quavo
Lamb Talk
Bubble Gum
Workin' Me

