Quavo Performs "Lamb Talk" & "Workin' Me" on 'Fallon,' Shares Album Art & Release Date

It's the Migos star's debut solo project, 'Q U A V O H U N C H O'

October 5, 2018
LA
Quavo of Migos walking on the red carpet at the The 2018 MAXIM Party held at Schaffer-Richardson Building on February 3, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

© Anthony Behar

Quavo just blessed the Fallon audience with a B2B blend of his latest releases, "Lamb Talk" and "Workin' Me."

Related: 2 Chainz, Drake & Quavo Go To School in "Bigger Than You" Music Video

The Migos rapper's debut solo project, Q U A V O H U N C H O, is now officially coming on Oct 12 and could feature bars from 21 SavageDrakeKid Cudi, and even Travis Scott.

Check the album art and then watch Huncho perform his "Lamb Talk" and "Workin' Me" medley on The Tonight Show below.

View this post on Instagram

Q U A V O H U N C H O 10 . 1 2 . 1 8

A post shared by QuavoHuncho (@quavohuncho) on

Tags: 
Quavo
Lamb Talk
Workin' Me
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
Q U A V O H U N C H O

Recent On-Demand Audio
Chelsea’s New Dude Seemed Great Until She Discovered What He Did With Her Best Friend! - AMP Morning Show AMP Morning Show with Edgar, Brian and Chelsea
Our Listeners Discussed Sleepovers, Magnums, & Bra Sizes On A Radio Speed Date!  - AMP Morning Show AMP Morning Show with Edgar, Brian and Chelsea
10.5.18 The Full Show AMP Morning Show with Edgar, Brian and Chelsea
10.05.18 Brian Got Roasted By A Kid Dodgers Fan! ”The Dopest Moment" - AMP Morning Show AMP Morning Show with Edgar, Brian and Chelsea
10.4.18 The Full Show AMP Morning Show with Edgar, Brian and Chelsea
View More On-Demand Audio