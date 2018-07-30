Post Malone & Skrillex Sing Sublime

In the latest episode of "what will Post Malone do next," it turns out, it's another karaoke night!

After visiting his hometown to sing karaoke, Post more recently enlisted the vocal talents of the EDM and Dance superstar producer, Skrillex, for his latest night out.

The two seem to be just chillin' on the couch at a house party when they hopped on the mic to provide the pre-gaming patrons with a rendition of Sublime's "Santeria."

Watch the duo belt it out in full karaoke fashion here:

Not too bad!