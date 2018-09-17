Pop Hit-Makers, The Chainsmokers Tease "This Feeling" With Country Star Kelsea Ballerini

EDM DJ's turned pop-hit producers, The Chainsmokers just teased their brand new collaboration with country music star, Kelsea Ballerini.

Related: Kelsea Ballerini to Serve as Fifth Coach on 'The Voice'

Country music has been blending with pop more and more, recently, and vice-versa. Remember, Bebe Rexha and Florida Georgia Line's "Meant To Be," Zedd and Maren Morris' "The Middle," and many more.

This, however, will mark both Ballerini and The Chainsmokers first song together, ever.

Get a first taste of "This Feeling," below.

Check back here for the full song which is set to drop tomorrow, Tuesday, September 18!