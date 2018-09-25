Our Favorite One-Hit Wonders of The Past Decade

You're probably guessing who made the list...

September 25, 2018
LA
Omi. Mario. Nasri. One hit wonders.

© Admedia, Inc / Anthony Behar

In honor of National One-Hit Wonder Day (yeah, it's a thing), we've compiled our favorites to dance once more in their short-lived spotlight.

Here's our top 5:

5. Gotye - "Somebody That I Used To Know" featuring Kimbra

It had such an interesting sound and interesting visual that we just couldn't help but love it. And now, they're just somebody that we used to know.

 

4. Mario - "Let Me Love You"

If you wanted a woman to fall for you, this was all you needed. However, Mario's smooth vocals only gave him a short-lived moment in the spotlight.

 

3. Cali Swag District - "Teach Me How To Dougie"

In 2010, all we needed was a beat that was super bumpin'. It's no secret, if you could hit that dougie right you were untouchable.

 

2. MAGIC! - "Rude"

Nasiri and the boys of MAGIC! sure made us want to stick it to the old man, no matter what he said.

 

1. OMI - "Cheerleader" (Felix Jaehn Remix)

The song of the summer in 2015 actually came from an original recording from 2012. OMI sure had us praising our women that summer (as we should every summer, every day, every second).

