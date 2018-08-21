Offset Actually Thought Cardi B Brought Kulture On Stage At The VMAs

The MTV VMAs opening act certainly surprised more than just the crowd!

August 21, 2018
LA
NEW YORK CITY - AUGUST 20: Cardi B performs on the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City.

© PictureGroup

Cardi B opened up the MTV Video Music Awards last night at Radio City Music Hall in New York City with a somewhat surprising prank.

Related: Watch The Top Moments From The 2018 MTV Video Music Awards

The prank was enough to get her hubby, Offset, going. He thought she had actually brought their newborn child, Kulture, on stage with her.

Thankfully, Cardi did not and rather had a VMA Moonman award wrapped up in her arms. This does mark the first public event the "I Like It" rapper has attended since giving birth to Kulture on July 10.

Cardi B did in fact "come through drippin'." She pulled out with the VMAs for Song of the Summer thanks to “I Like It”, Best Collaboration thanks to “Dinero” featuring J.Lo and DJ Khaled, and even scored one of the biggest awards of the night, Best New Artist.

Congratulations, Cardi! We can't imagine why you would be trending either...

Tags: 
Offset
Cardi
Kulture
VMAs

Recent On-Demand Audio
8.21.18 The Full Show AMP Morning Show with Edgar, Brian and Chelsea
8.21.18 What’s The Most Awkward Thing You've Said When Meeting Someone Attractive? "The Dopest Moment" - AMP Morning Show AMP Morning Show with Edgar, Brian and Chelsea
Your Social Media App May Be Exposing Your Shady Secrets! - AMP Morning Show AMP Morning Show with Edgar, Brian and Chelsea
Do You Think Chelsea Should Give Blue-Eyed Mr. Serendipity A Chance?! - AMP Morning Show AMP Morning Show with Edgar, Brian and Chelsea
Have You Ever Internet Trolled Before? Alexa Got Words For You! - AMP Morning Show AMP Morning Show with Edgar, Brian and Chelsea
View More On-Demand Audio