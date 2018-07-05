Nicki Minaj + Quavo Remix Ella Mai's "Boo'd Up"

How do you make a hit song even more of a hit? The box says just add a dash of Nicki Minaj and a hint of Quavo.

The two have jumped on breakout British artist Ella Mai's already No. 1 single "Boo'd Up."

Quavo is still riding high from Migos' Culture II which dropped back in January. Minaj has previously worked with Migos on "Motorsport" in 2017 and more recently has had tracks with Ariana Grande and Lil Wayne. She plans to drop her fourth studio album Queen this August.

Listen to Nicki Minaj and Quavo's remix of Ella Mai's "Boo'd Up" for yourself!