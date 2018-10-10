Listen to Quavo's "Bubblegum" off of 'QuavoHuncho'
It's the first off his new album, dropping this Friday
October 10, 2018
Quavo just released a surprise track, "Bubblegum."
It's Huncho's first single release off of his upcoming debut solo album, QuavoHuncho.
The new project is set to release this Friday, October 12. We'll give you a first listen here as soon as it drops!
Migos, by the way, just scored Favorite Duo/Group for Pop/Rock at the American Music Awards.
Check out Quavo's new video for "Bubblegum."