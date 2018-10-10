Listen to Quavo's "Bubblegum" off of 'QuavoHuncho'

It's the first off his new album, dropping this Friday

October 10, 2018
LA
Quavo at the 2018 American Music Awards held at Microsoft Theater on October 09, 2018 in Los Angeles, CA, USA

© Sipa USA

Quavo just released a surprise track, "Bubblegum."

It's Huncho's first single release off of his upcoming debut solo album, QuavoHuncho.

The new project is set to release this Friday, October 12. We'll give you a first listen here as soon as it drops!

Migos, by the way, just scored Favorite Duo/Group for Pop/Rock at the American Music Awards.

Check out Quavo's new video for "Bubblegum."

