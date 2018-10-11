Khalid & Martin Garrix Take You Behind The Scenes in New "Ocean" Video

It's the latest episode of 'The Martin Garrix Show'

October 11, 2018
LA
Khalid at the 2018 American Music Awards at the Microsoft Theatre on October 9, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. / Martin Garrix attends The Global Awards, a brand new awards show hosted by Global, the Media & Entertainment group, at London's Eventim Apol

© PictureGroup / Press Association

Martin Garrix takes you behind the scenes of his "Ocean" music video featuring Khalid.

Related: Behind The Scenes at the AMAs: Khalid and Poppy Become BFFs

It's part of his latest episode of The Martin Garrix Show which is syndicated on his YouTube channel.

Khalid actually just won the American Music Award for Favorite Male Artist - Soul/R&B.

Go behind-the-scenes in season 3, episode 6, "Ocean."

Tags: 
Khalid
Martin Garrix
ocean
The Martin Garrix Show

Recent On-Demand Audio
Are You SoCal’s Cheapest Date? - AMP Morning Show AMP Morning Show with Edgar, Brian and Chelsea
10.10.18 The Full Show AMP Morning Show with Edgar, Brian and Chelsea
Brian Pays Up & Shaves His Head For Betting Against The LA Dodgers! - AMP Morning Show AMP Morning Show with Edgar, Brian and Chelsea
A Cancer Survivor Shares A Special Message About Her Journey - AMP Morning Show AMP Morning Show with Edgar, Brian and Chelsea
Edgar Refuses To Take His Flu Shot Band-Aid Off & Brian & Chelsea Roast Him! - AMP Morning Show AMP Morning Show with Edgar, Brian and Chelsea
View More On-Demand Audio