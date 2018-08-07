Khalid Brings Out Normani For "Love Lies" At Lollapalooza

They opened the Grant Park, Illinois festival with a super sultry performance

August 7, 2018
LA
LAS VEGAS, NV - MAY 20: Khalid & Normani performs at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 20, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

© PictureGroup

Khalid had the Lollapooloza crowd rockin' in Grant Park, Illinois this past weekend when he brought out his "Love Lies" partner, Normani, for a surprise performance.

This year's festival boasted a lineup of artists including Dua Lipa, The Weeknd, Camila Cabello, and Zedd.

Their seductive track is currently sitting at No. 7 on the chart and steadily rising.

Watch the super sultry performance of "Love Lies" by Khalid and Normani, here:

