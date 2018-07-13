Kesha Breaks Down In Tears While On Stage After Fans Did This

I'm not crying, you're crying

July 13, 2018
LA
Recording Artist Kesha performs onstage during 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - I'm Still Standing: A GRAMMY Salute To Elton John at the Theater at Madison Square Garden on January 30, 2018 in New York City.

Prepare to be in your feels.

Kesha's "Praying" is an incredibly moving song that has the power to give you chills just by listening to it in your car, let alone during a live performance. 

The Platinum 2017 track, which was written following an intense legal battle with her former producer, never fails to evoke emotions during any one of Kesha's performances. Her latest performance while opening for Macklemore at the Riverbend Music Center in Cincinnati, OH, was no different.

After a group of her little Animals held up multiple hearts saying "THANK YOU" while she was singing, Kesha had to physically stop and couldn't continue.

Watch how Kesha reacts to the hearts below. Incoming feels in 3... 2... 1

Here's a look at the hearts:

