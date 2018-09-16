Jimmy Kimmel: Amazon to Deliver Your Child on Your Doorstep

That's the premise in this new 'Kimmel' sketch

September 16, 2018
LA
Amazon

© Ifeelstock | Dreamstime.com

After announcing their ventures into the Christmas tree business, the now trillion-dollar Amazon conglomerate has expanded yet again. (Well, sorta...)

In a new Jimmy Kimmel Live! skit, the nightly host explores the notion that, in a very slippery slope, there's nothing Amazon won't deliver. This new delivery service is "the most personalized delivery of all."

What the hilarious new skit for "Amazon Special Delivery," below.

Tags: 
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
amazon

