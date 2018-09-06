Jason Derulo Launches Worldwide Foundation, 'Just For You'

Jason Derulo and many other artists are set to perform Thursday night at the Heart of Haiti Gala in Beverly Hills, CA, in honor of Derulo, a Haitian himself, launching the worldwide foundation, Just For You.

The "Swalla" hit singer says, “I almost feel responsible to make a change," so, "why not let it start with this one event?"

Guests like Celine Dion, KC And The Sunshine Band, Zedd, and more will dine on cuisine supplied by Guy "Flavor-Town" Fieri. Other performances will be provided by Shaggy and also Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line.

According to their site, the mission of the new foundation is to raise funds to promote education, provide shelter to orphans and families, to feed the homeless, and to also promote health inside the USA and around the world.

Derulo tweeted:

The inaugural gala of my charity foundation @justforyou_org is Thursday. Thanks to @theonlyroses for making us the flyest custom 'Heart of Haiti' Gala invites! pic.twitter.com/JDwhqGp2cL — Jason Derulo (@jasonderulo) September 5, 2018

Jason Derulo also just released a new single with David Guetta, featuring Nicki Minaj and Willy William. Check it!