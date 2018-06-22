J. Balvin Totally Fanboys Over Rihanna

He even kissed her cheek

June 22, 2018
LA
LOS ANGELES, CA - May 7: (L-R) Singer J Balvin performs on the 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards at the Shrine Auditorium. / Feb 12, 2017; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Rihanna arrives at the 59th Annual Grammy Awards at Staples Center.

© PictureGroup / Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY NETWORK

You can totally feel J. Balvin is holding his excitement in when he finally got to meet Rihanna, the woman he's always dreamed of meeting.

Watch J. Balvin meet (and kiss!) Rihanna in his post on the 'Gram:

Siempre soñé conocerla soy muy fan y hasta me asusté me sentí intimidado . jjjejejeje This woman takes my breath away. She’s on another level and I look shy and so dumb lol -- --

A post shared by J Balvin (@jbalvin) on

The "Mi Gente" singer was, no doubt, low key fan-boying about his chance to meet the Caribbean Queen!

J. Balvin
Rihanna
J Balvin