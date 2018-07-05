Iggy Azalea Releases "Tokyo Snow Trip" & "Kream" Featuring Tyga

After having to delay her new EP Surviving the Summer that was set to release tomorrow, July 6, Iggy Azalea has dropped two new tracks for us to listen to.

"Tokyo Snow Trip" and "Kream" featuring Tyga are the first two tracks Iggy's given us off Surviving the Summer, her latest EP or album since The New Classic in 2014 and Reclassified, its reissue, later that same year.

Listen to the new tracks here!

Iggy's EP Surviving the Summer is now set to drop August 3.

While we wait in this heat, check out her and Quavo's collab together: