Iggy Azalea Releases "Tokyo Snow Trip" & "Kream" Featuring Tyga

Two tracks off of her new EP 'Surviving the Summer' that was set to drop tomorrow

July 5, 2018
LA
10/17/2017 - Iggy Azalea attends the Tidal X: Brooklyn concert at the Barclays Center in New York. / Tyga arrives at the 2018 BET Awards held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, CA on Sunday, June 24, 2018.

After having to delay her new EP Surviving the Summer that was set to release tomorrow, July 6, Iggy Azalea has dropped two new tracks for us to listen to.

"Tokyo Snow Trip" and "Kream" featuring Tyga are the first two tracks Iggy's given us off Surviving the Summer, her latest EP or album since The New Classic in 2014 and Reclassified, its reissue, later that same year.

Listen to the new tracks here!

Iggy's EP Surviving the Summer is now set to drop August 3.

While we wait in this heat, check out her and Quavo's collab together:

