Here's All of The Tattoos Ariana Grande & Pete Davidson Will Have To Get Covered Up

Pete's Piggy Smalls tat is quite large...

October 18, 2018
LA
Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande attend the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City.

© Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

While Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson finally settled who gets the ring and who gets the pig, you can imagine the tattoos the couple got will be a lot harder to divvy up.

Even though they only dated for a mere five months, the quick couple managed to get more than 10 tattoos collectively.

Here is some of the most interesting ink that AG and PD will have to get covered up.

Pete Davidson's Dangerous Woman bunny ears.

View this post on Instagram

We had a good night.

A post shared by L O N D O N R E E S E (@londonreese) on

Davidson seems to have already taken care of these, turning the ears into a heart.

Ariana Grande's Pete tattoo. And yes, that's the $93,000 engagement ring the SNL star gave her.

This one, also, seems to have been covered up. During a recent performance, Grande was seen with a band-aid over top of where the tat used to be. Is it a cover up? Or, a paper cut? 

Pete Davidson's Piggy Smalls tattoo. (This one may be slightly more difficult to cover up.)

View this post on Instagram

Thanks Pete ------

A post shared by mira mariah (@girlknewyork) on

Ariana Grande's Always tattoo. Inspired by Davidson and even written in his handwriting.

View this post on Instagram

got a bed ..... wit your name on it

A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on

