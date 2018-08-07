Halsey's Pre-Show Routine Is Absolutely Unmatched

Halsey shared with us her pre-show routine before performing at her most recent Hopeless Fountain Kingdom Tour stop in South Korea's capital, Seoul.

The "Alone" singer has done all of the essentials you need to do before going out on stage and performing in front of thousands.

Let's check each item off of the Halsey pre-show to-do list:

Makeup?

-------- bubblegum stage makeup for tonight. A post shared by halsey (@iamhalsey) on Aug 6, 2018 at 6:59am PDT

Check. Shopping?

Check. Twerking to Chance the Rapper? (Because why not?)

CHECK!

This seems like a pretty solid pre-show routine.

You can catch Halsey on her next U.S. stop at the Billboard Hot 100 Fest on August 18.

What will her next pre-show routine have in store?