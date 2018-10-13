Get Your Halloween Candy Fix with This Sweet Playlist

Halloween's sweetest songs, including Gwen Stefani, Katy Perry, Lil Wayne, Maroon 5, 50 Cent, Post Malone and more!

October 13, 2018
LA
We're just days away from one of the spookiest holidays of the year, Halloween. And our favorite thing about this holiday? The candy... obviously.

We've brought our musical experts together again and tasked them with creating a playlist, sweeter than all other playlists, with music from yesterday and today, to satisfy our collective Halloween scaries.

The playlist includes Post Malone's "Candy Paint," Katy Perry's "California Gurls," Baby Bash's "Suga Suga" featuring Frankie J and it's remix from Robin Schulz, "Sugar," featuring Francesco Yates50 Cent's "Candy Shop," Fall Out Boy's "Sugar, We're Goin' Down," Zedd, Aloe Blacc and Grey's "Candyman," and of course, Maroon 5's "Sugar," Lil Wayne's "Lollipop" and more. 

Get that sweet tooth ready and indulge in this sugar-filled, cross-genre, and sweetest playlist ever.

