Our musical geniuses here have put together a perfect playlist for you, your fam, and your friends!

This playlist features Ella Mai, Ariana Grande, Bruno Mars, Maroon 5, Taylor Swift, Post Malone, Drake, Cardi B, Khalid, Shawn Mendes, and more!

Set your July 4th cookout off right. Stream the Red, White, & "Boo'd Up" playlist here!