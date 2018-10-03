G-Eazy & YG Shoot One Last Shot At Summer With Their "Endless Summer Freestyle"

Bars on lavish lives, summertime festivities, and even politics

October 3, 2018
LA
G-Eazy. The 2018 ESPYS held at the Microsoft Theater. Musician YG attends Rihanna's 4th Annual Diamond Ball at Cipriani Wall Street in New York, NY on September 13, 2018.

© Admedia, Inc / 1 - Sipa USA

G-Eazy recruited YG for quite a few bars on their latest release, "Endless Summer Freestyle."

In his usual "Lady Killer" fashion, Eazy puts his thing down, flips The Clefftone’s “Neki-Hokey” track from the 1950s, and reverses it.

Listen to the rappers spit about their lavish lives, summertime festivities, and even tapping into events and politics.

Listen to their "Endless Summer Freestyle" below.

G-Eazy
YG
Endless Summer Freestyle

