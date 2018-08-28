French Montana Drops "Famous" Remix Featuring Adam Levine

100% of proceeds are going to help Uganda

August 28, 2018
LA
French Montana. 2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted following the 90th Academy Awards held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts. / 04 March 2018 - Los Angeles, California - Adam Levine.

Don't you love it when artists and musicians give back to the community and even help change the world? I know we do.

French Montana's latest video release, a remix of his song "Famous" featuring Adam Levine, says that "100% of French Montana’s royalties for the digital single “Famous” Remix featuring Adam Levine will be donated to Mama Hope." The video features kids French Montana met two years ago when they were dancing in the streets. Now, they're starring and dancing in French Montana's music video.

The proceeds from the song will go to the Suubi Center, a maternity and pediatric health center in Uganda. Montana has been helping rebuild the health center through his philanthropy, MAMA HOPE, after reopening it back in March.

You can support the cause by purchasing "Famous" featuring Adam Levine here.

