Feast Your Tastebuds with Popeye's New 24k Gold, Champagne Dipped Chicken

Popeye's has announced a new meal in celebration of opening their 3,000th location -- The Boneless Wing Bash -- and get this, the chicken is hand dipped in champagne (brand not specified) and covered in a 24k gold batter, complete with gold flakes to finish.

Related: Get a Taste of Our Favorite Fall Drinks & Cocktails

The deal is for today only and at select locations, but... Popeye's says if it does well today, they'll bring this party back to many more locations and dates!

Six boneless -- champagne, 24k Gold battered -- wings, a side, plus a biscuit for only $5? Uh, YES PLEASE.

These wings are for today, Thursday Oct 5 only in: Anaheim, California, Elizabeth, New Jersey, New Orleans, and 75 Lexington Ave, New York City.