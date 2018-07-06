Exotic Dancer to No. 1 Selling Rapper: The Full Evolution Of Cardi B

From an exotic dancer to a married housewife and mother-to-be, this is the evolution of Cardi B.

Known for her no-filter attitude, Bronx baby Belcalis Marlenis Almanzar (Cardi B) has catapulted herself into fame, fortune, and also motherhood. Here's how:

Her claim to fame came from television, where she gained a massive following after starring as herself on shows like Love & Hip Hop: New York, Uncommon Sense with Charlamagne, Kocktails with Khloé, and Hip Hop Squares. After all, there "AIN'T NO PARTY LIKE A CARDI B PARTY, HAHA, OKURRR." Catch a hilarious TV recap of Cardi B here:

After securing multiple bags through dancing, then during her rise as a reality television star, she decided to make her move into music in late 2015 and into early 2016.

Cardi's first ever single released was titled "Stripper Hoe" in early 2016, followed up by "What a Girl Likes" and "Bronx Season." Check out her first ever song here:

Cardi released her debut full-length project in 2016 titled Gangsta Bitch Music Vol. 1, which also has a follow-up Vol. 2,

Her first three singles were chased by the song that concreated her name in the music world and let 'errybody know who you can't f**k wit': "Bodak Yellow."

Since the chart-topping No. 1 hit "Bodak Yellow" in 2017, Cardi B has dropped a full album, Invasion of Privacy, the name which we later found out came from her and Offset's pregnancy together.

Her roster of A-list collaborations seems to be never-ending, including Migos, Nicki Minaj, 21 Savage, G-Eazy, A$AP Rocky, Bruno Mars, J.Lo, DJ Khaled, Maroon 5, and many, many more.

More recently on TV, she's also been a musical guest on Saturday Night Live and has had multiple appearances as co-host of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Now, Cardi B is expecting a baby with Offset any time now and is currently sitting at the top of the Billboard Hot 100, R&B/Hip-Hop, and Rap charts with her latest song "I Like It" featuring J. Balvin and Bad Bunny. Listen here:

Congratulations, Cardi B, you've come a long way and are now on top of the world. We are incredibly proud!