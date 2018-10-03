EXCLUSIVE: Get to Know PRETTYMUCH

Brandon, Edwin, Austin, Nick, and Zion tell all!

October 3, 2018
LA
Prettymuch performs onstage at FOX's 'Teen Fest 2017' at Clinton Middle School on August 13, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.

© PictureGroup

PRETTYMUCH, the Simon Cowell brainchild, is growing to be one of the most popular boy bands of this generation.  

Related: PRETTYMUCH Dish on What Simon Cowell is Actually Like

We had a chance to chat with BrandonEdwinAustinNick, and Zion to get to know them better.

Watch PRETTYMUCH reveal things, like which one sleepwalks, what kind of pets and house animals they have (a Mickey Mouse fish?!), and other things you may not already know.

What we found out may surprise you!

The crew also just dropped a new track featuring Rich The Kid, "Solita." Listen below!

Tags: 
PRETTYMUCH

Recent On-Demand Audio
10.03.18 The Full Show AMP Morning Show with Edgar, Brian and Chelsea
Our Listener Found  Out Her Man Was Cheating When Seeing His Butterfly Tattoo! - AMP Morning Show AMP Morning Show with Edgar, Brian and Chelsea
Please Help Brian Help His Brother With Colon Cancer - AMP Morning Show AMP Morning Show with Edgar, Brian and Chelsea
Alexa Has A Message For Mean Teachers & If You Don’t Clean Your Dog’s Poop! - AMP Morning Show AMP Morning Show with Edgar, Brian and Chelsea
Chelsea’s Love Life Takes A Turn After She Meets A New Man By The Bathroom! - AMP Morning Show AMP Morning Show with Edgar, Brian and Chelsea
View More On-Demand Audio