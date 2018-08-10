Drake's Tour Bus Towed Prior To 'Aubrey & The Three Amigos' Tour

Drizzy's gonna' be playing catch up (catch up)

August 10, 2018
LA
Drake attends the 2017 NBA Awards at Basketball City - Pier 36 - South Street on June 26, 2017 in New York City.

© imageSPACE

Drake's scheduled to be kicking off his Aubrey & the Three Amigos tour with Migos tonight, August 10, in Kansas City, Mo.

However, Drizzy may be hiking his way to the Sprint Center stage after waking up to find out his tour bus got towed last night around 3am.

He's most definitely in his feelings. Check out pics here!

TMZ says they checked in with the local police and there were no arrests nor citations made in connection with the bus towing.

Will he make it to his show? Will Ke-Ke still love him even without a ride? We'll have to wait and see. Good luck, Drake!

Drake
Migos
Aubrey & the Three Amigos Tour

