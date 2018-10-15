Drake Brings LeBron James & Travis Scott On Stage to Perform "Sicko Mode," Calls Out Kanye on 'The Shop'
The pair had a chat on James' HBO show where he called out Kanye (again)
October 15, 2018
At his recent Aubrey & The Three Migos show in Los Angeles, Drake brought out both LeBron James and Travis Scott on stage.
The crew performed and danced/jumped around a got hype to Scott's "Sicko Mode" off his most recent album, Astroworld.
LeBron and Drake also just had a chat on James' HBO show, The Shop, where he called out Kanye (again) exciting their long time beef.
Check out this clip from the recent episode.
Drake talking about Kanye #TheShopHBO pic.twitter.com/jnKlhNfEUY— Tyler Conway (@jtylerconway) October 13, 2018