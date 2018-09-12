DJ Snake & French Montana Hop on New Social "Creep on Me" Track From Gashi

Newcomer Gashi has teamed with EDM hit-maker DJ Snake and multitalented mogul French Montana for their latest track, "Creep On Me."

In addition to working on this record, Snake is busy with Cardi B, Selena Gomez, and Ozuna for a yet-to-be-released and highly anticipated single, "Taki Taki." Montana also has been hustlin'. He just dropped a bright new track from Sigala, Ella Eyre, and Meghan Trainor called "Just Got Paid," and after listening to it, that's exactly how you'll feel.

We've all been there, late night creepin' on your ex or that one person you can't seem to get out of your head. The crew decided to take a glimpse into that feeling in this brand new, laid-back sound.

Check it out in this hot and colorful new video.