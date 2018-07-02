Charlie Puth Shares Literal Notes From 'Voicenotes'

Charlie Puth proved, once again, that he seems to never be one to turn down a fan's request.

After a fan asked for the notes to the song "BOY" off Voicenotes, the YouTuber turned pop-star responded and actually gave them to her... note. for. note.

She wanted the keyboard solo, so Puth tweeted:

Chorus: F# Ab Ab F# F Db Eb...F# Ab Ab F# F Eb Db...F# Ab Ab F# F Db Eb...F# F....Db C Bb. F# Ab Ab F# F Db Eb...F# Ab Ab F# F Eb Db...F# Ab Ab F# F Db Eb...F# F....Db Eb (Post Chorus) F Eb F Ab F Ab Bb. Bb Ab Bb C Bb C Db. F# F F# F Eb F Eb. Ab Bb Db F Eb F C Bb C Bb. https://t.co/LVuhsQ8ZYg — Charlie Puth (@charlieputh) July 2, 2018

He then realized he tweeted the notes to the wrong part of the song, so he doubled back with:

Oh sorry...I misread the question. Those notes in the tweet prior were the chorus notes. Here’s the solo. Db Eb F Ab Bb F Eb, Db Eb F Ab Bb B C Ab Eb Eb Db EbEEbDbBb...Eb Eb (8ve from here on out) Db F Db. FAbFEbDbBbAbFEbDDbEbFAbCDbCBb. Bb Bb Bb (8ve) Bb Ab F Eb.... https://t.co/LVuhsQ8ZYg — Charlie Puth (@charlieputh) July 2, 2018

We absolutely love it when artists are great with their fans. Shout out to you, Charlie Puth!