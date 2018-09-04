The Chainsmokers Want to Know What "You Hate About Them" in New Video

Plus, could they be dropping a song with Kelsea Ballerini?

September 4, 2018
Jan 28, 2018; New York, NY, USA; Andrew Taggart (L) and Alex Pall of The Chainsmokers arrive at the 60th Annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden.

Alex Paul and Drew Taggert of The Chainsmokers just released a new video and want you, the fans, to tell them what you hate about them. Interesting concept, right?

Many fans have chimed in, saying "what is there to hate on" and that they hate the fact their songs make them "feel like I’m in love." Check out the video!

To go along with the video, the super-hit making producers just dropped some life advice for us as well:

Could the pair be dealing with some type of life-issues? After releasing a new track, "Side Effects," featuring Emily Warren, which is all about the consequences of fame, it is very possible. Either way, the new sound has quickly climbed up the charts. Take a listen!

BTW, if you need something to look forward to, there is more "heat" on the way from the "Closer" producers. Could it be featuring country music-star Kelsea Ballerini? We'll have to wait and see.

