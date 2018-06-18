Cardi B Is Back Performing... While Pregnant

We have a really good feeling that this baby is going to be oddly good at music when she's born.

Just days after Cardi B put on a stunning, valley-rocking performance at Coachella 2018 in April, she announced that she was taking a break from performing to focus on her pregnancy.

Well, that apparently didn't stick. Cardi B was spotted over the weekend hopping on stage to perform "Motorsport" with baby daddy Offset and his hip-hop trio Migos. Check it out:

Despite saying she needs to take it easy, the "Be Careful" rapper did say that "moving," however, is good for you when she appeared on Ellen show back in April. Watch it below: