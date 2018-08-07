Cardi B Announces First Live Show Since Baby Kulture

She'll be performing at Mala Luna Festival with acts like Dillon Francis, Lil Pump, and Tyler, The Creator

August 7, 2018
LA
Cardi B arrives at the The 2018 MAXIM Party at Schaffer-Richardson Building on February 3, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Cardi B is set to have her first performance as a mother coming up this fall.

Just weeks after Cardi B revealed she would no longer be touring with Bruno Mars due to the responsibilities of being a mom, we've just found out she will be performing at Mala Luna Festival coming up this Halloween.

The San Antonio, Texas music festival announced her as a headliner via twitter for the October 27 and 28 show, marking her first performance since becoming a momma.

Cardi's headlining the festival alongside acts like Dillon Francis, Lil Pump, Tyler, The Creator, Becky G, and Nicky Jam.

Check out the festival's lineup below:

We cannot wait to see Cardi back performing again!

