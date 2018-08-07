Camila Cabello Has Stadium Enchanted, Singing "Can't Help Falling In Love"

Camila Cabello had the entire crowd swooning over an enchanting performance in Canada on Friday night.

While opening up for Taylor Swift's Toronto stop of her Reputation Stadium tour, Camila sang one of Elvis Presley's hits, "Can' Help Falling In Love."

She had everyone in the crowd pull out their cell phone, turn on their lights, and sing along perfectly to the charming ballad.

The "Havana" singer posted up a video of the captivating performance, simply captioning the tweet, "Magic."

Watch the whole stadium absolutely light up and try to not get in your feels: