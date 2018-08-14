Calvin Harris Makes "Promises" With Sam Smith

Sultry singer Sam Smith and EDM superstar Calvin Harris have teamed up for a collaboration that is sure to not disappoint.

Still riding the "One Kiss" hit wave with Dua Lipa, Harris is looking to follow up with another No. 1. smash.

Sam Smith, who is known for his emotional and soulful singing in songs like "Stay With Me," "Latch" with Disclosure, and "Too Good At Goodbyes," is anticipated to provide the same emotional relief on this next record.

Check out what the Harris tweeted:

CALVIN HARRIS // SAM SMITH // very excited about this one !!! @samsmithworld coming Friday pic.twitter.com/U7jOqJsPtx — Calvin Harris (@CalvinHarris) August 13, 2018

The new sound is set to release this Friday. We'll give you a first listen as soon as it drops!

To hold you over, here's our personal Sam Smith fav: