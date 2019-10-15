What To Expect At "The Breaking Bad Experience" Pop-Up

October 15, 2019
LA
Entertainment

Over the last couple years, nostalgic experiences have become an increasingly popular staple on the Los Angeles pop culture scene. Now, on the heels of the release of "El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie", the original anti-hero drama is getting the pop-up treatment of its own.

The Breaking Bad Experience - a pop-up bar and restaurant - is the latest entry into the world of experientially reliving your favorite TV show. The experience, which opens on October 16th in West Holywood, will offer fans the chance to step into the world of Walter White and Jesse Pinkman.

The space includes an assortment of insta-worthy set recreations from all five seasons of the show, featuring fan favorites like the Fleetwood Bounder RV that served as Walt and Jesse's mobile lab and a Los Pollos Hermanos storefront. Eagle-eyed fans may even spot a familiar pizza thrown on a roof.

Additionally, fans can enjoy an array of show-inspired drinks and bar snacks, like Heisenburger Sliders, The Full Measure Grilled Cheese, and a do-it-yourself menu of chemically-reactive cocktals. There are also themed sides and desserts, with vegan and gluten-free options.

The Breaking Bad Experience will be open Tuesdays - Sundays from 4pm until 10pm. For more details and to purchase tickets, visit the Breaking Bad Experience website or follow them on Twitter/Instagram.

Breaking Bad

