Beyonce & JAY-Z Share Adorable Picture Of Twins

While Beyonce and JAY-Z are making their way around the globe on their OTR II world tour and after stopping in Nice, France for a quick dinner with Bono and friends, The Carters had a chance to relax on a $180 million yacht. (PHEW.)

Beyonce, who is known for keeping a tight cover on her private life, especially with her children, has shared a few new pictures of her, Rumi, Sir, and Blue Ivy. Check 'em out here!

Queen B also posted up a pic of her and now 6-year-old, Blue Ivy:

The pic is the latest one since her mother, Tina Knowles, shared this first picture of the twins a month ago:

My babies❤️❤️❤️ A post shared by Tina Knowles (@mstinalawson) on Jun 7, 2018 at 8:33am PDT

How cute are they? UH!