Ariana Grande Releases 'Sweetener:' Get Behind The Scenes Footage & Full Track List

It is finally here. Ariana Grande's fourth studio album, Sweetener. (Track list and behind the scenes footage below!)

This album quite literally may be the most anticipated album of this year so far.

i love you hello and happy sweetener day i am screaming — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) August 17, 2018

Nicki Minaj, one of Ari's favorite artists to collab with and very good friends, just released her album, Queen, last Friday with arguably the same amount of hype.

The ever-active Grande has been non-stop teasing her more than 57 million Arianators on Twitter with tweets every day about her follow up album to Dangerous Woman in 2016.

The "Bed" singer tweeted how she was feeling pre-album release:

i wish i could find a word to describe this feeling ...... literally cannot — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) August 14, 2018

Here's the full Sweetener track list:

"raindrops" (an angel cried) "blazed" featuring Pharrell Williams "the light is coming" featuring Nicki Minaj "R.E.M" "God is a woman" "sweetener" "successful" "everytime" "breathin" "no tears left to cry" "borderline" "better off" "goodnight n go" "pete davidson" "get well soon"

As for Ariana's favorite tracks off of the album?

okay omg ..........

so currently i’m in this world

r.e.m.

borderline

pete davidson

better off

goodnight n go

.... but it changes a lot .. borderline & everytime i go back n forth between in this top five https://t.co/5pRV1zMTB2 — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) August 12, 2018

