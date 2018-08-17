Ariana Grande Releases 'Sweetener:' Get Behind The Scenes Footage & Full Track List

Her 'Dangerous Woman' follow up includes tracks "everytime," "goodnight n go," & "pete davidson"

August 17, 2018
LA
LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 02: Ariana Grande performs onstage at the Banc of California Stadium on June 2, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.

© Rich Polk/Getty Images

It is finally here. Ariana Grande's fourth studio album, Sweetener. (Track list and behind the scenes footage below!)

This album quite literally may be the most anticipated album of this year so far. 

Nicki Minaj, one of Ari's favorite artists to collab with and very good friends, just released her album, Queen, last Friday with arguably the same amount of hype.

The ever-active Grande has been non-stop teasing her more than 57 million Arianators on Twitter with tweets every day about her follow up album to Dangerous Woman in 2016.

The "Bed" singer tweeted how she was feeling pre-album release:

Here's the full Sweetener track list:

  1. "raindrops" (an angel cried)
  2. "blazed" featuring Pharrell Williams
  3. "the light is coming" featuring Nicki Minaj
  4. "R.E.M"
  5. "God is a woman"
  6. "sweetener"
  7. "successful"
  8. "everytime"
  9. "breathin"
  10. "no tears left to cry"
  11. "borderline"
  12. "better off"
  13. "goodnight n go"
  14. "pete davidson"
  15. "get well soon"

As for Ariana's favorite tracks off of the album?

Get Ariana Grande's full album, Sweetener, here.

