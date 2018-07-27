Anne-Marie & David Guetta Release "Don't Leave Me Alone"

David Guetta has been red-hot recently, especially after releasing a brand new track, "Don't Leave Me Alone," with the incredibly talented British singer and songwriter, Anne-Marie.

Following the French DJ and producer's "Flames" drop featuring Sia just days ago, this is the most recent sound from Guetta.

He enlisted the vocal talents of Anne-Marie, who's the mind behind the, Speak Your Mind, hit track "FRIENDS" with Marshmello. Their track soared well into the Top 40, landing at No. 11.

The British singer and songwriter tweeted "Don't Leave Me Alone's" release earlier:

----You can listen to it right now, Don’t Leave Me Alone with @DavidGuetta ---- pic.twitter.com/Us7A9hWcAG — ANNE♥MARIE (@AnneMarie) July 26, 2018

As well as the superstar DJ, David Guetta:

Listen to the full brand new banger, with lyric video, right now: