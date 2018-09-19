2 Chainz, Drake & Quavo Go To School in "Bigger Than You" Music Video

Watch the brand new visual

September 19, 2018
LA
2 Chainz performs on the 2018 BET Awards / Drake In My Feelings music video / Quavo Budweiser Made In America Music Festival.

2 Chainz just released a brand new music video for his collab with Drake and Quavo.

"Bigger Than You" is the crew's latest bop and has made Tity Boy already reach No. 24 on the Hip-Hop charts.

The 6-God's coming off his No.1 “God’s Plan,” “Nice For What,” and “In My Feelings,” making him break the record for the longest time spent as an artist topping Billboard’s Hot 100 chart.

Just last month Quavo dropped his new single, "W O R K I N M E," which has since taken off and also sits at No. 24 next door on the Rhythmic chart.

Take it back to school with the brand new visual for "Bigger Than You."

