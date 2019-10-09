L.A. Comic Con Guide: What To Do, See, and Buy At This Year's Con
Los Angeles Comic Con - L.A.'s biggest and greatest comics, gaming, sci-fi, horror, and pop culture event - is taking place over the weekend of October 11-13, 2019 at the Los Angeles Convention Center. Over the three days, attendees will have the chance to interact with over 800 exhibitors, view tons of collectibles, and experience countless amazing panels! We broke down some of the can't-miss experiences for this year's Con below!
- Get your hands on exclusive collectibles, comics, art + more
Every comic convention rolls out their unique and exclusive collectibles and comics, and L.A. Comic Con has a great variety! This year, there will be exclusive Funko Pop! dolls from DC, Marvel, Dragon Ball Z, along with other limited vinyl figures! You'll also have a chance to get your hands on exclusive cover variants from a variety of your favorite comic creators, plus pins, postcards, and other awesome merch.
Hot Topic is bringing some awesome Funko Pop Vinyl exclusives to L.A. Comic Con! Visit Hot Topic's booth to get your hands on these unique Harley Quinn and Ghost Rider pops!
- Attend awesome panels, reunions, and meet & greets featuring your favorite celebs!
Ever wondered what shows like The Office, Mayans M.C., and Spongebob Squarepants have in common? The casts from each of these shows will be appearing on panels at L.A. Comic Con this year! Not only can you see the actors that play your favorite characters in real life, you may also be able to meet them for autographs and/or photo ops! Be sure to pre-book your meet & greet experiences before they sell out.
Not only are Scranton's finest coming to L.A. Comic Con for autographs, individual photo ops and a Main Stage panel, but you will also be able to join the cast in a group photo op!
- Hang out with KROQ's own Stryker & Klein, broadcasting live on Friday night.
The World Famous KROQ's afternoon show with DJ's Stryker & Klein will be broadcasting live from the VIP Lounge on the Show Floor Friday, October 11th, from 3pm to 7pm. Stop by to meet the guys and hang around for some fun interviews and awesome ticket giveaways!
The World Famous KROQ's afternoon show with DJ's Stryker & Klein will be broadcasting live from the VIP Lounge on the Show Floor Friday, October 11th, from 3pm to 7pm. Stop by to meet the guys and hang around for some fun interviews and awesome ticket giveaways!
- Explore the Show Floor with offerings from over 800+ exhibitors.
You could spend three full days just exploring all of the amazing art, clothing, figures, comics, and more that will be exhibited on the Show Floor! Check out the full list of exhibitors and the floor plan here and start planning your must-see booths now. And who knows, you may run into a few Spider-People while you're at it...
Spider-people are taking over L.A.!
- And just for the kids - kickstart Halloween with L.A.'s safest, most well-lit, indoor trick-or-treat experience!
Did you know kids 12 and under get into L.A. Comic Con for FREE with an adult who has a 1-Day or 3-Day badge? Which makes the Indoor Trick-or-Treat event even more sweet! The event is for children 12 and under and will take place on Sunday, October 13th from 12-2pm - all vendor booths will have candy and costumes are not required! Get your badge now and get your Halloween season started off right!
At L.A Comic Con, we welcome families and fandoms of all kinds! Bring your kids out for a day (or more) of fun!
So get your cosplay ready and get hyped for one of the most fun events of the year!