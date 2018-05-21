Your Mom's Going to Dig Tina Fey's "Chop Suey!" Cover

We've all got a mom. And, probably, most of us have a mom who at some point questioned our taste in music. It happens. Well, unless your mom is Tina Fey:

During Saturday night's SNL, Fey and Melissa Villaseñor played a goth higher-schooler and an overbearing mother who were performing at a high school talent show. Cyndi Lauper's "Girls Just Wanna Have Fun" quickly turned into System of a Down's "Chop Suey!" And we couldn't have enjoyed it more.

So, go get your mom and watch this funny SNL skit!