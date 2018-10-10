Watch the Totally Creepy Trailer for Stephen King's 'Pet Sematary'

The upcoming film marks the second adaptation of King's novel

October 10, 2018
Kyle McCann
Scary house in mysterious horror forest at night

© Mikel Martinez De Osaba - Dreamstime.com

Sometimes dead is better...

Related: Watch the Trailer for New Horror Series 'Deadwax'

But, to be honest, it's pretty great that nobody let Stephen King's Pet Sematary stay dead. A brand new adaption of the horror king's iconic 1983 novel is set to scare the daylights out of you early next year. And just to get you ready for it, Paramount Pictures today released the upcoming film's super-creepy trailer. Check it out:

Pet Sematary, for anyone who doesn't know the story, follows a family that moves to Maine and then discovers a mysterious burial ground. What could possibly go wrong, right?!?! 

This is actually the second time that King's original novel got the Hollywood treatment. The 1989 film of the same name likely terrified everyone you know over the age of 35.

Tags: 
Stephen King
Pet Sematary

Recent On-Demand Audio
10.09.18 The Full Show AMP Morning Show with Edgar, Brian and Chelsea
What If Your Partner Said You Could Never Take Longer Than 10 Minutes To Text Them Back?!  - AMP Morning Show AMP Morning Show with Edgar, Brian and Chelsea
Would You Ever Date Your Ex’s Friend?! - AMP Morning Show AMP Morning Show with Edgar, Brian and Chelsea
Are ‘Prettier’ People Shadier Than Average Looking People In Relationships? - AMP Morning Show AMP Morning Show with Edgar, Brian and Chelsea
10.08.18 The Full Show AMP Morning Show with Edgar, Brian and Chelsea
View More On-Demand Audio