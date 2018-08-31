Live Music Video of Travis Scott and Drake Performing "SICKO MODE"

The music video came as a surprise to fans

August 31, 2018
Kyle McCann
Travis Scott and Drake

USA Today / SIPA USA

The latest from Travis Scott continues to be a hip-hop hit.

And even after ASTROWORLD dethroned Drake's Scorpion on the hip-hip charts, the two have still shown each other a lot of love.

Drizzy has been bringing Scott on stage recently to do "SICKO MODE" for amped up crowds. Overnight, Scott even shared a video of the pair doing the banger live from Drake's hometown of Toronto. 

Even from up in the rafters, you can tell that this track live is one of the most high-energy songs on Scott's critically-acclaimed album. 

