Here's Your Chance to Ask The Chainsmokers Anything

Join our AMA with the GRAMMY winning DJ duo

February 4, 2019
Kyle McCann
Xavier Collin/PictureGroup/Sipa USA

GRAMMY-winning duo The Chainsmokers will be taking some time during GRAMMY week to answer your questions.

You read that right, we're letting you submit your questions for the guys. Just use the form below to tell us your name, where you're from, and your Twitter handle (if you're on Twitter), and we'll ask the dynamic duo your question. Simple, right?

Make sure you stick with us to find out if The Chainsmokers answered your questions.

Meanwhile, the 2019 GRAMMY Awards will broadcast live on CBS from the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday, February 10th at 8pm.

