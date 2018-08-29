Sneakerheads, Rejoice! The NBA is Changing Its Sneaker Policy

Get ready for an entire season's worth of "Sneaker Cam"

August 29, 2018
Kyle McCann
The sneakers of Memphis Grizzlies center Deonta Davis (21) are pictured during a game against the Philadelphia 76ers at Thomas & Mack Center.

Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Attention "sneakerheads," the Association is changing the game this season.

The NBA is reportedly lifting its restrictions on players wearing colorful kicks. While this may seem like it isn't a big deal for the casual NBA fan, it is most certainly a big deal for the hundreds of thousands of fans of sneakers, especially those fans who closely pay attention to what styles the hoops stars are rockin'.

The NBA's sneaker game is going to be -- this season. (via @nickdepaula)

A post shared by SportsCenter (@sportscenter) on

  

This is the first time in league history that the restrictions have been lifted for an entire season.

According to Sports Illustrated, players will be allowed to wear kicks of any color at any point in the 2018-2019 season. The only remaining restrictions will be on third-party logos and on any "sharp protruding objects or reflective elements" of the sneaker.

Tags: 
NBA
Sneakers
Sneakerhead

Recent On-Demand Audio
8.28.18 Would You Tell Your Kids If You Went to Jail? "The Dopest Moment" - AMP Morning Show AMP Morning Show with Edgar, Brian and Chelsea
8.28.18 The Full Show AMP Morning Show with Edgar, Brian and Chelsea
What If Your Man Gave You A Fake Diamond Ring? - AMP Morning Show AMP Morning Show with Edgar, Brian and Chelsea
Is Your Drunk Self Completely Different From The Sober Version? - AMP Morning Show AMP Morning Show with Edgar, Brian and Chelsea
Our Listener Admits She Was Jailed in Mexico When She Was 13!  - AMP Morning Show AMP Morning Show with Edgar, Brian and Chelsea
View More On-Demand Audio