Chance the Rapper's New Movie 'Slice' is Available Now

Watch Chance play a pizza delivery werewolf

September 12, 2018
Kyle McCann
Chance The Rapper performs at American Airlines Arena.

Ron Elkman/USA TODAY NETWORK

Grab some popcorn! Chance the Rapper's big screen debut has officially arrived!

Chance's new movie, Slice, is streaming on most of your favorite movie-streaming services starting today. The Chicago rapper plays a pizza deliery werewolf named Dax Lycander who works at a pizza joint built right on top of the Gates of Hell.

The film premiered last night in Chicago, where Chance took part in a Q&A with fans. Check it out: 

