See Chance the Rapper Play a Pizza-Delivery Werewolf in 'Slice' Trailer

Get ready for Chance's big screen acting debut

August 22, 2018
Kyle McCann
Chance the Rapper performs onstage with Kehlani during the 2018 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival Weekend 1 at the Empire Polo Field on April 15, 2018 in Indio, California.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella

Whether it's commercials, animated shows, or hosting Saturday Night Live, Chance the Rapper is no stranger to trading in a mic for a camera.

But for real, his latest role, his big screen debut, might just go down as his best yet. Chance is set to star in the upcoming horror comedy film Slice. The movie will tell the story of pizza joint built right on top of the Gates of Hell. Yup.

The GRAMMY winner plays a pizza delivery werewolf named Dax Lycander alongside comedian Hannibal Buress, Will Brill (The OA), Joe Kerry (Stranger Things), Zazie Beetz (Atlanta), and more.

Check out the movie's official trailer below:

Can. Not. Wait.

Slice doesn't have an official release date yet, but is expected to come out by the end of 2018.   

