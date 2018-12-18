Here's Everything Coming to Netflix in January

With the brand new year also comes a brand new month of Netflix watching!

The streaming giant has released its monthly list of every title hitting your preferred watching screen for the month of January. Iconic movies like Indiana Jones and Monty Python and the Holy Grail join newer hits like Ant-Man and the Wasp and The Incredibles 2. January will also feature a documentary on that horrendous disaster that was the Fyre Festival.

Without any further delay, here are all of the titles hitting Netflix in the new year:

1/1/19"

A Series of Unfortunate Events, Season 3 — Netflix original

Across the Universe

Babel

Black Hawk Down

City of God

COMEDIANS of the World — Netflix original

Definitely, Maybe

Godzilla

Happy Feet

Hell or High Water

I Know What You Did Last Summer

Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade

Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom

It Takes Two

Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back

Jersey Boys

Mona Lisa Smile

Mr. Bean's Holiday

Pan's Labyrinth

Pinky Malinky — Netflix original

Pulp Fiction

Swingers

Tears of the Sun

The Addams Family

The Boy in the Striped Pajamas

The Dark Knight

The Departed

The Mummy

The Mummy Returns

The Strangers

Tidying Up with Marie Kondo — Netflix original

Watchmen

xXx

XXX: State of the Union

1/2/19:

Monty Python and the Holy Grail

1/4/19:

And Breathe Normally — Netflix original

Call My Agent!, Season 3 — Netflix original

El Potro: Unstoppable — Netflix original

Lionheart — Netflix original

1/9/19:

GODZILLA The Planet Eater — Netflix original

Solo: A Star Wars Story

1/10/19:

When Heroes Fly — Netflix original

1/11/19:

Friends from College, Season 2 — Netflix original

ReMastered: Massacre at the Stadium — Netflix original

Sex Education — Netflix original

Solo — Netflix original

The Last Laugh — Netflix original

1/15/19:

Revenger — Netflix original

Sebastian Maniscalco: Stay Hungry — Netflix original

1/16/19:

American Gangster

1/17/19:

American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace

1/18/19:

Carmen Sandiego — Netflix original

Close — Netflix original

FYRE: The Greatest Party That Never Happened — Netflix original

GIRL — Netflix original

Grace and Frankie, Season 5 — Netflix original

IO — Netflix original

Soni — Netflix original

The World's Most Extraordinary Homes, Season 2 Part B — Netflix original

Trigger Warning with Killer Mike — Netflix original

Trolls: The Beat Goes On!, Season 5 — Netflix original

1/21/19:

Justice — Netflix original

1/24/19:

Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes — Netflix original

Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation

1/25/19:

Animas — Netflix original

Black Earth Rising — Netflix original

Club de Cuervos, Season 4 — Netflix original

Kingdom — Netflix original

Medici: The Magnificent — Netflix original

Polar — Netflix original

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Season 4 Part 2 — Netflix original

1/27/19:

Z Nation, Season 5

1/29/19:

Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias: One Show Fits All — Netflix original

Ant-Man and the Wasp

1/30/19:

The Incredibles 2

Coming Soon:

Marvel's The Punisher, Season 2 — Netflix original

Be sure to check back in with us soon to see everything leaving Netflix in January. In the meantime, binge away!